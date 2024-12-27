Elon Musk Calls Himself 'Ozempic Santa' Amid Weight-Loss Drug Surge

On Christmas Day, Elon Musk posted a picture of himself in a Santa costume, showcasing a slimmer figure and sharing a personal update about his weight loss journey. The Tesla CEO, often under public scrutiny for his appearance, revealed that he has been using the anti-obesity drug Mounjaro, a treatment similar to Ozempic.

This post, along with his self-declared "Ozempic Santa" caption, is sparking conversations about the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, which have been widely used by celebrities and everyday individuals alike.

Elon Musk Talks Weight Loss Journey, Prefers Mounjaro Over Ozempic

Musk's social media post highlights how mainstream these drugs have become, especially after public figures began openly admitting to using them.

According to Axios, Musk clarified that while he initially tried Ozempic, it caused uncomfortable side effects, such as excessive burping and gas.

He found Mounjaro to be more effective and easier to tolerate. Mounjaro, primarily used to manage blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients, has also shown to help users lose significant weight. While not advertised as a weight-loss drug, some people have reported shedding up to 25 pounds while using it.

This surge in the popularity of GLP-1 agonists like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy has raised important discussions about weight loss, especially among celebrities. Comedian Jim Gaffigan and singer Kelly Clarkson are among the latest public figures to share their experiences with these medications.

However, the widespread use of these drugs has also led to shortages, making it difficult for those who need them for medical reasons to access them.

Musk is not the only high-profile figure pushing for wider access to these medications. Earlier this month, he voiced his support for making GLP-1 inhibitors more affordable and accessible to the public, arguing that it could greatly improve health and quality of life for Americans.

Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Clash on Use of Weight Loss Drugs

Musk's stance contrasts with that of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is opposed to the widespread use of these drugs, USA Today said.

Kennedy, the newly selected nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary under President-elect Donald Trump, has focused on promoting healthier diets and lifestyles as a solution to obesity and chronic diseases.

In contrast, the Biden administration has shown support for anti-obesity drugs, with a recent proposal to make weight-loss medications available through Medicare and Medicaid.

This policy aims to make these drugs more accessible to people who struggle with obesity and related health issues. Despite the clash between Musk's and Kennedy's positions, both agree that improving Americans' health is crucial, though their approaches differ.

Elon Musk's holiday post and comments on weight loss reflect the growing normalization of discussing personal health and body image in public spaces. With more celebrities and public figures embracing weight-loss medications, the conversation about how to approach obesity and health is shifting.

However, the debate on the accessibility and affordability of these drugs continues to unfold, as many Americans face challenges in accessing these life-changing treatments.