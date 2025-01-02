Target Theft Leads to Gunfight at Downtown LA Mall, Two Guards Injured

A gunfight broke out Monday night at a downtown Los Angeles shopping plaza after two security guards confronted a man who had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store.

The violent encounter, which took place at the FIGat7th shopping center, left two guards injured. The suspect managed to escape, but police later arrested him following a standoff in the Westlake area.

The incident occurred when the suspect attempted to flee the Target store with a suitcase filled with stolen items, including clothing and stationery. When the two security guards tried to stop him, the situation quickly escalated.

According to Newsweek, the suspect fired at least five rounds while one of the guards returned fire, according to Los Angeles Police Captain Raul Jovel.

A total of more than 10 rounds were exchanged during the confrontation. Luckily, no shoppers were injured, but both security guards sustained injuries. Authorities say both guards are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, sparking an hours-long manhunt. Police eventually tracked him to an apartment building in Westlake, where he was taken into custody after a standoff with officers. Police have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity but warned that he was considered dangerous.

Witnesses inside the store described the frightening moments as the gunfire rang out. Judith Conway, a shopper at the time, recounted how chaos quickly spread throughout the store.

Shoppers ran for cover as the shots were fired. "We just started running towards the back and tried to get to safety," Conway said. "Some people were hiding behind aisles, and others were rushing in different directions."

California's Rising Shoplifting Incidents Spark Calls for Stronger Penalties After LA Shooting

The violent incident is part of a larger trend of growing concerns over retail theft in California. Shoplifting rates have surged, with incidents like this drawing attention to the issue.

California voters recently passed a measure that makes repeat offenders guilty of felony shoplifting, reversing a 2014 law that downgraded theft under $950 to a misdemeanor, AP News said.

In addition, there has been a push for stronger deterrents and penalties for those involved in theft.

The shooting has also highlighted tensions between law enforcement and local businesses as they work together to address rising crime rates.

Although incidents like these are a reminder of the dangers security staff face while protecting retail locations, it also underscores the increasing pressures to combat crime and maintain safety.

With the suspect now in custody, the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the details of the case. Authorities are urging the public to report any further information that may aid in their investigation.

As for the shopping mall, customers and employees have been left shaken, but no further injuries were reported.