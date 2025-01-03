Walmart Recalls Broccoli in 20 States Over Listeria Risk

Walmart has issued a recall for a brand of fresh broccoli after concerns about possible listeria contamination, affecting 20 states across the US. The recall was announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday and involves Marketside Broccoli Florets, which were sold in 12-ounce bags.

These bags, which have a "best if used by" date of December 10, 2024, were distributed by California-based Braga Fresh. The company voluntarily initiated the recall following findings from a random store sampling in Texas, which detected the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Walmart Urges Consumers to Discard Recalled Broccoli

While no illnesses have been reported, consumers are urged to discard any affected broccoli, especially those who may have stored the product in their freezers for later use. The FDA advises anyone who bought the recalled product to immediately dispose of it.

According to NY Post, the recalled bags also feature the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on the front.

The recalled items were sold at Walmart stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, and 16 other states.

Listeria contamination poses serious health risks, particularly for pregnant women, young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by listeria, include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

In more severe cases, listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening complications, especially for newborns. People who experience symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated food are urged to seek medical care promptly.

Walmart Confirms Recalled Broccoli No Longer on Shelves

Walmart has confirmed that the affected broccoli is no longer available for sale in stores. The company emphasized the health and safety of its customers and advised anyone who may still have the product to dispose of it.

Braga Fresh, the company responsible for the product, has not yet provided a detailed comment, but they are cooperating with authorities to investigate the contamination, USA Today said.

This recall is part of a broader pattern of foodborne illness outbreaks linked to bacterial contamination in recent months. Earlier recalls included frozen waffles and pancakes, soft ripened cheese, and deli meats—all due to concerns about listeria.

As the food industry continues to face these contamination issues, consumers are reminded to stay alert and report any concerns to the FDA or manufacturers.