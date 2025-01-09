Man Accused of Opening JetBlue Emergency Door Released on $500 Bail

A Puerto Rican man, 23-year-old Angel Luis Morales Torres, was released on $500 bail after being accused of opening an emergency door on a JetBlue flight at Logan Airport on Tuesday, January 7.

The incident occurred while the flight, headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was taxiing on the runway. The plane was stopped as the emergency slide inflated, and the situation quickly escalated into chaos.

Heated Argument Leads to Chaos on JetBlue Flight as Passenger Opens Emergency Exit

Morales Torres was involved in a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend when, in a moment of agitation, he allegedly opened the emergency door.

According to witnesses, the argument started when Morales Torres wanted to see something on his ex-girlfriend's cellphone but she refused. The disagreement led to the disruption that put both the flight and passengers in danger.

According to CBS, as the situation unfolded, passengers on board were quick to react. Fred and Tammy Wynn, two passengers, recalled the moment of chaos.

Fred described hearing the argument, followed by Morales Torres getting up, walking down the aisle, and pulling open the emergency exit door. Passengers quickly intervened to prevent him from jumping out of the aircraft. An off-duty FBI agent tackled him and restrained him with handcuffs until state police arrived.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene at 7:25 pm local time. Morales Torres was arrested for interfering with aircraft operation.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, no one was seriously injured, and the plane remained grounded. Passengers were relieved that the incident happened while the plane was still on the ground.

Tammy Wynn, one of the passengers, expressed gratitude that it didn't occur mid-flight, saying, "I'm grateful it happened on the ground and not in the air."

Attorney: JetBlue Incident Stems from Medical Issue, Not Criminal Intent

Morales Torres had been in Boston attending a graduation ceremony for a friend in the Air Force.

According to his attorney, Robert Carmel-Montes, the incident is being viewed more as a medical issue than a criminal one, NDTV said.

Carmel-Montes explained that Morales Torres had no immediate recollection of what happened, attributing his actions to a psychotic episode linked to mental health challenges he has faced since childhood.

Morales Torres was allowed to return home with his parents, who posted the $500 bail. As part of his release conditions, he has been ordered to live with his parents and not travel outside of Massachusetts, except for future court appearances.

His attorney expressed hope that Morales Torres could get the help he needs to move forward in his life. "He's a young man with a future ahead of him and everyone has to pick up the pieces," said Carmel-Montes.

The incident is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The flight was eventually swapped to a different aircraft, and passengers were able to continue their journey to Puerto Rico.