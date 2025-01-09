logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding Access

| By

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding
A sign with the company logo sits outside of the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images/Scott Olson

Eli Lilly's breakthrough drug Zepbound, initially developed as an obesity treatment, has gained Medicare approval for use in treating obstructive sleep apnea.

This landmark decision, announced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is expected to significantly broaden access to the injectable treatment, providing a lifeline for millions of Americans suffering from this chronic condition.

Zepbound Becomes First FDA-Approved Drug for Obesity-Related Sleep Apnea

Zepbound made history in December as the first drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifically for sleep apnea in obese individuals.

This approval enabled Medicare to cover the drug under its guidelines, which limit coverage of obesity treatments to those with an additional medical purpose.

The drug, which costs over $1,000 a month without insurance, had previously faced coverage hurdles from private insurers and employers, often leaving patients to shoulder the hefty price tag.

Obstructive sleep apnea, a disorder that affects an estimated 20 million Americans and nearly one billion people worldwide, disrupts sleep by causing intermittent pauses in breathing. This condition can lead to severe complications, including heart disease, if left untreated.

According to Reuters, common therapies include CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines, surgery, and lifestyle changes like weight loss.

However, Zepbound offers a novel alternative by addressing weight-related factors through its mechanism as a GLP-1 agonist, which mimics a natural hormone that regulates appetite and digestion.

Zepbound and GLP-1 Drugs Set to Dominate a $150 Billion Market by 2030

Medicare's endorsement is anticipated to pave the way for wider acceptance of Zepbound. Analysts predict this could result in millions of new prescriptions, adding momentum to the booming market for GLP-1 drugs.

These medications, including Eli Lilly's diabetes treatment Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, are expected to generate a combined market value of at least $150 billion annually by the early 2030s. Zepbound alone had about 700,000 US users in the third quarter of 2024, MarketWatch said.

Eli Lilly and its Danish competitor Novo Nordisk are racing to establish the broader health benefits of their drugs beyond weight loss. Both companies are exploring applications for conditions like chronic kidney disease and fatty liver disease.

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has already secured approval for reducing cardiovascular risks, signaling the expanding role of GLP-1 drugs in addressing various health challenges.

While Medicare's coverage of Zepbound is a significant milestone, private insurers remain cautious.

CMS guidance does not mandate coverage, leaving individual plans the discretion to exclude the drug. Nonetheless, the federal approval marks a turning point in recognizing the medical importance of obesity treatments linked to secondary health conditions.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Biden’s Block on Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns for US Franchise News

Biden's Block On Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns For US Steel Jobs

BMW and Yamaha Invest in US Rare Earth Startup to Franchise News

BMW And Yamaha Invest In US Rare Earth Startup To Counter China's Dominance

Franchise Herald Franchise News

Year In Review: The Best Of Franchise Herald 2024

Franchise News

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding Franchise News

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding Access

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at Franchise News

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at CES 2025

Franchise News

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial Intelligence

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial
Franchise News

Man Accused of Opening JetBlue Emergency Door Released on $500 Bail

Man Accused of Opening JetBlue Emergency Door Released on $500
Franchise News

OpenAI's Sam Altman Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Made by Sister in Lawsuit

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Made by Sister
Franchise News

Disney Reveals 157 Million Users Streaming Ad-Supported Content Globally

Disney Reveals 157 Million Users Streaming Ad-Supported Content Globally
Franchise News

Washington Post To Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid Industry Challenges

Washington Post to Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics