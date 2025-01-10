logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok's Fate Amid National Security Concerns

| By

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok’s Fate Amid National Security Concerns
In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone screen on December 06, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

The US Supreme Court is set to hear a critical case on Friday that could determine the future of TikTok in the United States.

The case comes at a time when TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform used by millions of Americans, faces a deadline of January 19 to either comply with a law forcing its sale or shut down operations in the country.

TikTok Defends Free Speech in Supreme Court Over National Security Fears

The law was passed due to concerns over national security, particularly fears that the Chinese government could access personal data from US users through TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.

The case is significant, as it involves a clash between national security concerns and First Amendment rights to free speech.

According to AP, TikTok has argued that the law violates free speech protections, while the US government contends that TikTok poses a national security risk.

According to the Biden administration, TikTok's ties to China allow the government there to compel ByteDance to hand over information or use the platform to spread misinformation.

At the heart of the case is the government's claim that China's influence over TikTok presents a serious threat, although no evidence has been provided to show that China has misused the platform in this way.

TikTok disputes these claims, asserting that the government's fears are based on potential future risks and not on any actual incidents. TikTok's legal team is urging the Court to strike down the law, claiming that it represents an unlawful restriction on speech.

Trump Requests Delay in TikTok Case to Find Political Solution

In a move that has added further complexity to the case, President-elect Donald Trump has requested that the Court delay the implementation of the law so that he and his administration can negotiate a solution, USA Today said.

Trump, who has previously criticized TikTok, has suggested that he has the ability to resolve the issue politically and that a resolution could help address both national security concerns and the platform's continued operation.

The Supreme Court's decision will have far-reaching consequences, not just for TikTok but for the broader digital landscape.

The case also raises important questions about the balance between government power and individual rights in the digital age. While some see the law as a necessary step to protect US citizens' data, others view it as an overreach that threatens free expression and innovation.

The Court has set aside two hours for oral arguments, though the session could extend longer due to the complexity of the case.

A decision is expected soon after the arguments, and it will likely influence not only TikTok's fate but also the broader debate on the regulation of foreign-owned tech platforms in the US.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Biden’s Block on Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns for US Franchise News

Biden's Block On Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns For US Steel Jobs

BMW and Yamaha Invest in US Rare Earth Startup to Franchise News

BMW And Yamaha Invest In US Rare Earth Startup To Counter China's Dominance

Franchise Herald Franchise News

Year In Review: The Best Of Franchise Herald 2024

Franchise News

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok’s Fate Amid National Security Concerns Franchise News

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok's Fate Amid National Security Concerns

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement Franchise News

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement

Franchise News

Kroger Agrees to $110 Million Settlement with Kentucky Over Opioid Crisis

Kroger Agrees to $110 Million Settlement with Kentucky Over Opioid
Franchise News

Los Angeles Businesses Rally to Support Wildfire Victims with Free Services

Los Angeles Businesses Rally to Support Wildfire Victims with Free
Franchise News

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding Access

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding
Franchise News

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at CES 2025

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at
Franchise News

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial Intelligence

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics