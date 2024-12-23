President-Elect Trump Hints at TikTok's Continued Operation in the US

President-elect Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that TikTok might continue operating in the United States, at least for now, despite a looming ban.

Speaking to conservative supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump acknowledged the platform's significant impact on his presidential campaign, where his videos garnered billions of views.

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok's Fate as Trump Hints at Reprieve

According to TechCruch, Trump's remarks come as TikTok faces a potential shutdown in the US if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, fails to divest the app by January 19—just one day before Trump is set to take office.

This mandate stems from a law passed by the US Senate in April, citing concerns over national security and ByteDance's ties to China. ByteDance has since challenged the law, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the case on January 10.

During his speech at AmericaFest, an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point, Trump emphasized the app's role in his campaign's outreach. He shared that TikTok's popularity helped his team achieve record-breaking viewership.

While noting national security concerns remain a priority, he hinted at a possible reconsideration of the platform's future. Trump stated that the platform's success prompted him to think, "Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while."

The president-elect's comments align with his recent meeting with TikTok's CEO, where he acknowledged a personal appreciation for the app. Trump later expressed his view that TikTok's wide reach and user engagement had positively contributed to his campaign's visibility.

TikTok's Future in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Hear ByteDance Appeal

However, the Justice Department and many lawmakers remain firm in their stance that TikTok's current ownership poses a national security threat. Critics argue that ByteDance's Chinese ties could allow sensitive US user data to be accessed by foreign entities.

TikTok has maintained that US user data is securely stored on Oracle-operated servers within the United States. Additionally, the company insists that content moderation decisions for American users are made domestically, Reuters said.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear ByteDance's appeal, the fate of TikTok in the U.S. hangs in the balance. If the court does not rule in ByteDance's favor and the divestiture fails to occur, the app could face an outright ban.

While Trump's remarks offer a glimmer of hope for TikTok's continued operation, it remains unclear how his administration might address the divestiture order.

For now, millions of US users and creators await the Supreme Court's decision and any further developments from the incoming administration. The case underscores the broader tension between national security concerns and the growing influence of global social media platforms.