Delta Flight Aborted in Atlanta as Passengers Evacuate on Slides Following Engine Trouble

A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated on Friday morning after an engine issue caused the plane to abort its takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The plane, Flight 2668, was heading to Minneapolis-St. Paul with 201 passengers, two pilots, and five flight attendants on board when the incident occurred. Passengers were safely evacuated via emergency slides on the tarmac.

Delta Passengers Evacuate After Aborted Takeoff in Snowy Atlanta, Four Injured

Delta Passengers Evacuate After Aborted Takeoff in Snowy Atlanta, Four Injured

The flight was scheduled to depart around 7:00 a.m., but by 9:10 a.m., the aircraft had to suspend its takeoff after a potential engine problem was noticed.

While the exact issue with the engine has not been confirmed, Delta stated that the flight crew followed the necessary safety procedures and stopped the takeoff. At the time of the aborted takeoff, the plane was traveling at about 100 miles per hour.

According to CNN, four passengers reported minor injuries, and one of them was transported for medical treatment, while the other three were treated at the scene.

Passengers were then driven back to the terminal, though the evacuation process occurred amidst a winter storm that had already affected travel throughout the region.

The Atlanta area was experiencing snowy and icy conditions on the morning of the incident. A winter storm warning had been issued for much of the South, with forecasts predicting up to two inches of snow and ice accumulations that could disrupt travel.

The National Weather Service warned residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

Read Also: Los Angeles Businesses Rally to Support Wildfire Victims with Free Services

FAA Probes Engine Issue as Winter Storm Disrupts Travel, Delays Hundreds of Flights

This incident occurred at an airport already impacted by the severe weather. By 11:00 a.m., more than 400 flights had been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson, which accounted for over 40% of the day's flights.

Nationwide, more than 2,600 flights were affected by the storm, with delays and cancellations continuing throughout the day, NBC News said.

Flight 2668 was meant to depart at 7:00 a.m., but its takeoff was postponed as the crew responded to the engine issue.

Delta confirmed that their flight crew followed all established procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

They expressed their apologies for the inconvenience, assuring customers that their safety remained the airline's top priority.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it would investigate the engine issue, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) monitored the event. The aircraft was eventually cleared from the runway, but the storm continued to cause delays at the airport.

As the storm affected the region, more than 4,000 utility customers in Georgia were reported to be without power. The mix of snow and ice was expected to last into the evening, making for a challenging day for travelers and residents alike.