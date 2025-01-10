logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement

| By

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement
Intermodal Container Stacked on Port Samuel Wölfl/Pexels

A potential strike that could have crippled ports along the East and Gulf Coasts has been averted.

The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) reached a tentative agreement on a new contract late Wednesday, ensuring that workers will not walk off the job on January 16. This decision has come as a relief, given the potential economic impact a strike could have had on the US economy.

ILA and USMX Finalize Deal to Boost Supply Chains and Protect Jobs

The agreement covers a six-year period, with both sides claiming it protects current jobs while also preparing East and Gulf Coast ports for the future.

According to a joint statement from the ILA and USMX, the deal not only safeguards longshoremen's employment but also sets a plan for introducing new technologies that will modernize the ports, making them more efficient and safer.

These updates are intended to keep supply chains running smoothly and ensure that the US economy remains competitive.

This deal follows several rounds of negotiations between the two parties. Earlier, the ILA and USMX had reached an agreement on wages in October, which resulted in a three-day strike.

That settlement, which included a 10% pay increase in the first year and a total increase of 62% over the six-year period, helped calm tensions, but other issues, particularly automation, remained unresolved, CNN said.

Automation was a major concern for the ILA, which feared that the introduction of new technologies could lead to job losses.

Ports Set for Future with New Deal, Avoiding January 15 Strike Deadline

While the specifics of the new deal have not been made public, sources close to the negotiations revealed that a compromise was reached on automation. Full automation, which would replace workers with machines, is not included in the agreement.

However, semi-automation is allowed, with promises that dockworkers will retain jobs connected to new technologies like automated cranes. This compromise was seen as a key victory for the union, which had strongly opposed any measures that could threaten job security.

According to USA Today, the deal was reached just ahead of the January 15 deadline, preventing a strike that could have shut down ports from Maine to Texas.

A previous strike in October, lasting only three days, caused disruptions, particularly in New York and New Jersey, where the economic loss was estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million for each day the strike lasted.

Although the strike had short-term effects, including panic buying among consumers, it highlighted the importance of these ports to the broader US economy.

The deal has been welcomed by both sides. President Joe Biden praised the agreement, highlighting the cooperation between labor and management. He emphasized that such agreements benefit workers and employers alike.

Meanwhile, the ILA's President Harold Daggett gave credit to President-elect Donald Trump, who met with union leaders in December to discuss the importance of protecting longshoremen's jobs in the face of growing automation.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Biden’s Block on Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns for US Franchise News

Biden's Block On Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns For US Steel Jobs

BMW and Yamaha Invest in US Rare Earth Startup to Franchise News

BMW And Yamaha Invest In US Rare Earth Startup To Counter China's Dominance

Franchise Herald Franchise News

Year In Review: The Best Of Franchise Herald 2024

Franchise News

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok’s Fate Amid National Security Concerns Franchise News

Supreme Court to Decide TikTok's Fate Amid National Security Concerns

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement Franchise News

Port Strike Averted After Dockworkers, Operators Finalize Tentative Agreement

Franchise News

Kroger Agrees to $110 Million Settlement with Kentucky Over Opioid Crisis

Kroger Agrees to $110 Million Settlement with Kentucky Over Opioid
Franchise News

Los Angeles Businesses Rally to Support Wildfire Victims with Free Services

Los Angeles Businesses Rally to Support Wildfire Victims with Free
Franchise News

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding Access

Eli Lilly's Zepbound Gains Medicare Approval for Sleep Apnea, Expanding
Franchise News

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at CES 2025

Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at
Franchise News

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial Intelligence

Ex-MoviePass CEO Pleads Guilty to Investor Fraud, Lying About Artificial

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics