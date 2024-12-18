Delta Flight Stowaway Arrested Again After Attempting to Cross Into Canada

A woman accused of sneaking onto a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month has been arrested again, this time near the Canadian border.

Svetlana Dali, 57, was apprehended in Buffalo, New York, while traveling on a bus reportedly bound for Canada. Authorities confirmed her arrest on Monday, and she was set to appear in court the next day.

Russian Woman Charged After Stowing Away on Delta Flight from JFK to Paris

Dali, a US permanent resident originally from Russia, had been previously charged with stowing away on a Delta flight on November 26. In that incident, she boarded the plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport without a boarding pass.

Surveillance footage showed Dali attempting to pass through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint but being turned away when she could not produce a boarding pass.

She later bypassed security by using a lane reserved for airline employees, blending in with a group of crew members. Due to their involvement in assisting other passengers, Delta staff were unable to prevent her from boarding the plane.

Her unauthorized presence was discovered mid-flight, and French authorities detained her upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 27, CBS News said.

Lacking both a passport and a boarding pass, Dali admitted to stowing away and intentionally evading security during an interview with the FBI after her return to the US on December 4.

She was charged with obtaining transportation on an aircraft without permission and was released under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring and a restriction to remain in Philadelphia except for legal appointments.

Dali's Escape Attempt Foiled as Authorities Intercept Bus Heading to Canada

Dali's latest arrest came after she allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and made her way to upstate New York. Authorities intercepted her on a bus heading toward Canada.

Officials have not disclosed why Dali was attempting to leave the country again.

According to USA Today, this incident follows a prior case involving Delta's "security infrastructure," which the airline has since reviewed.

Delta Airlines stated that deviations from standard procedures allowed Dali to board the November flight undetected. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety and security, emphasizing ongoing efforts to address any vulnerabilities in coordination with regulators and law enforcement.

Dali remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. Her actions have raised questions about airport security protocols, particularly during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

The TSA noted that the breach was an isolated incident, highlighting the effectiveness of its measures in screening over 18 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period.

As the case unfolds, Dali faces charges that could lead to significant legal consequences, underscoring the seriousness of breaching aviation security protocols.