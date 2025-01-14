logo

Amazon to End 'Try Before You Buy' for Prime Members Amid Growing AI Use

Amazon to End 'Try Before You Buy' for Prime Members
The Amazon logo is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 10, 2025 Getty Images/IAN MAULE/AFP

Amazon is ending its "Try Before You Buy" program for Prime members, which allows customers to try on select clothing, shoes, and accessories at home before committing to a purchase.

The service will officially cease on January 31, 2025, and customers must place their final orders by this date.

Amazon Ends Try-On Service, Shifts to AI-Driven Shopping Features

Originally introduced as Prime Wardrobe in 2017 and fully launched in 2018, the program lets Prime members order up to six items of apparel to try on at home.

After receiving the items, shoppers had seven days to return any unwanted pieces without being charged.

Over the years, the program was popular for offering a flexible shopping experience, allowing customers to try on clothes and figure out the right size before purchasing.

Despite its appeal, the service has not expanded to a large portion of Amazon's customer base. An Amazon spokesperson explained that the limited scope of the program, combined with the increasing use of AI-powered features such as virtual try-ons and personalized size recommendations, led to the decision to phase it out, AP said.

AI tools help customers find better sizes by offering improved size charts, review summaries, and even virtual fittings, making the trial process less necessary.

Amazon's shift towards artificial intelligence in its shopping experience reflects a broader trend in e-commerce, where many retailers are using technology to streamline and enhance the customer experience.

AI features like personalized size recommendations and virtual try-ons have become more popular, helping shoppers select the right fit without physically trying on the products. Amazon believes this will offer customers a more efficient and accurate shopping experience, reducing the need for services like "Try Before You Buy."

Amazon Phases Out Try-On Service, Focuses on Free Returns and Faster Delivery

In addition to ending this service, Amazon is also working to reduce costs associated with returns, which have been rising as more shoppers return unwanted items.

The company said that, although "Try Before You Buy" is ending, customers will still benefit from free returns on apparel purchases. The company hopes this change will simplify the shopping experience while offering a wider selection of products and faster delivery times.

While some customers may be disappointed by the loss of this benefit, Amazon has emphasized that Prime members will still have access to free returns for all eligible products sold on its platform.

Customers can continue ordering multiple sizes to find the right fit, but they will now need to handle returns through Amazon's customer service team.

According to Make Tech Easier, this shift comes after Amazon increased its Prime membership fee to $139 per year, up from $119. In addition, the company has made changes to its Prime Video service, introducing ads and offering an option to remove them for an extra fee.

With these changes, some customers may be reevaluating whether their Prime membership is still worth the cost.

Despite these adjustments, Amazon continues to offer several benefits, such as free shipping and exclusive discounts.

Franchise News

