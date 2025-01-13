Walmart Recalls Great Value Chicken Broth Amid Possible Spoilage Risk

Walmart has issued a recall for over 12,000 units of its Great Value chicken broth due to concerns that packaging issues could lead to spoilage.

The recall, which affects multiple states, was initiated after it was found that defective packaging might compromise the sterility of the product, potentially causing harmful contamination.

Great Value Chicken Broth Recalled in Nine States Over Sterility Concern

The affected product is the Great Value chicken broth, which comes in 48-ounce containers. These cartons were made by Tree House Foods Inc. in British Columbia, Canada.

According to the recall notice published by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 8, the affected chicken broth has a use-by date of March 25, 2026, and the UPC code 007874206684.

Although the FDA has not reported any adverse health effects, the recall was made as a precaution to prevent possible spoilage.

According to NJ, the recall is focused on Walmarts in nine states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Walmart responded quickly after learning of the packaging problem, removing the affected products from shelves in all impacted stores. The company also assured customers that they could return the product for a refund.

The issue with the chicken broth's packaging is that it could potentially compromise the product's sterility. This can lead to spoilage, which may allow bacteria to grow or the product to become unsafe to consume.

Though this type of spoilage has not been linked to specific cases of foodborne illness, it's important for consumers to take the recall seriously.

Consumers Urged to Return Recalled Great Value Chicken Broth After Packaging Issue

Great Value chicken broth is commonly used in cooking, especially for soups, sauces, and other meals. While some people prefer to make their own broth, many others buy pre-made versions like the Great Value brand.

When stored properly, unopened broth can last for a long time in the pantry. However, once opened, it should be consumed within a few days and can be refrigerated or frozen for longer use, Newsweek said.

This recall is not the first for Walmart in recent weeks. In December, two other products sold in Walmart stores—Braga Fresh broccoli and Frito-Lay chips—were also recalled due to safety concerns.

The broccoli was found to contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups like pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The chips were recalled because they contained undeclared milk, a major allergen not listed on the packaging.

Consumers are advised to check for recall notifications and carefully follow the instructions provided by stores and manufacturers.

Walmart has emphasized that the safety of its customers is a top priority and continues to work with suppliers to resolve the issue. As with all food recalls, it's crucial for shoppers to stay informed and take prompt action if they have purchased the recalled products.