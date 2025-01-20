TikTok Begins Restoring US Service After Brief Shutdown Over Ban Law

TikTok is in the process of restoring its service to US users following a brief shutdown prompted by a new law banning the app.

The voluntary outage, which lasted less than a day, ended after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order to pause the enforcement of the ban.

TikTok Restores Service in the US Following ByteDance's Shutdown

The shutdown began late Saturday night when TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, pulled the app from US app stores and restricted user access.

This came in response to legislation requiring ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban due to national security concerns, CBS News said.

The Supreme Court upheld the law on Friday, citing worries about TikTok's data-sharing practices with the Chinese government.

Despite the shutdown, Trump's intervention provided a temporary lifeline for the popular platform.

The president-elect stated his intention to issue an executive order on Monday, extending the timeline for compliance and ensuring that service providers would not face penalties for supporting TikTok in the interim.

"We thank President Trump for providing the clarity and assurance needed to maintain access to TikTok for over 170 million Americans," the company said in a statement. TikTok also highlighted its commitment to finding a long-term solution to continue operating in the US.

The law, passed last year, aimed to address security concerns over ByteDance's ownership of TikTok, arguing that the app could potentially share sensitive US user data with the Chinese government.

TikTok challenged the law in court, but its appeals were denied, leaving ByteDance with a January 19 deadline to divest or be banned.

Trump Eyes 90-Day Extension to Delay TikTok Ban Amid Ownership Talks

Trump's executive order will likely offer a 90-day extension, allowing negotiations for a potential sale or restructuring, USA Today said.

The president-elect also suggested the possibility of a joint venture, with the US maintaining significant ownership.

While TikTok's app was unavailable for download in US app stores during the shutdown, international users reported no interruptions. Many US users who opened the app late Saturday were greeted with a message explaining the situation and expressing hope for a resolution.

The situation remains uncertain, as the law banning TikTok remains in effect. Companies like Apple and Google could face penalties for hosting the app if Trump's order does not lead to a longer-term agreement.

ByteDance has expressed concerns about the feasibility of a sale, citing opposition from the Chinese government.