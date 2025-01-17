TikTok Ban Decision Deferred to Trump by Outgoing Biden Administration

The decision on whether to ban TikTok in the US has been deferred to President-elect Donald Trump, as the Biden administration prepares to exit office.

The move comes after a law passed in 2022 required TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app by January 19, 2025. If the sale doesn't happen, the app will be blocked from US app stores.

Controversy Surrounds TikTok Ban as Biden Administration Delays Enforcement

Biden's administration has chosen not to enforce the ban, which is set to take effect the day before his term ends.

Officials have stated that the enforcement of the law, including the potential ban, will be in the hands of the incoming Trump administration, AP said.

The controversy over TikTok has involved debates about national security, content manipulation, and data privacy, all tied to the app's Chinese ownership.

TikTok has gained immense popularity, especially among young adults, but lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential for the Chinese government to access American users' data.

Earlier, there were efforts to have ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19, which Biden signed into law last year. However, ByteDance has refused to sell the app, arguing that it isn't a national security threat.

With the deadline looming, bipartisan discussions have taken place, with Senate leaders expressing concerns about the potential impact of banning TikTok, particularly on the millions of Americans who use the app for content creation and entertainment.

Trump Reverses Stance on TikTok, Pledges to "Save" the App Amid Deadline

Although Trump had previously supported banning TikTok due to national security concerns, he has since reversed his stance.

During his presidential campaign, he used the app to connect with younger voters, crediting TikTok for helping him reach a broader audience.

According to CNN, he has now pledged to "save TikTok" and hinted at working on a deal that could extend the deadline for ByteDance to sell the app. Trump's transition team, however, has not yet provided concrete details on how they plan to handle the situation.

Incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz suggested that the law could allow for an extension if a viable deal is on the table. He emphasized that the new administration would aim to protect American users' data while preserving the platform's accessibility.

While the legal challenges continue, including a recent Supreme Court hearing, both Trump and Biden have expressed concerns about the broader implications of banning an entire social media platform.

Both sides agree that data privacy and security are important but disagree on the method of addressing the issue.