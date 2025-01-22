logo

MrBeast Makes Serious Bid to Acquire TikTok Amid Ownership Deadline

MrBeast Makes Serious Bid to Acquire TikTok Amid Ownership Deadline
MrBeast attends as MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the new Prime Video Competition Series “Beast Games” at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff

In a move that has caught the attention of millions, YouTube and TikTok star MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has made a serious bid to acquire TikTok.

This comes as the social media giant faces a 75-day deadline to find a non-Chinese owner or risk being permanently banned in the US. The announcement of his bid follows growing pressure and uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future in the country.

MrBeast, Backed by Billionaires, Makes Official Offer to Buy TikTok

On January 13, MrBeast jokingly posted on X, "Okay fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned." However, his lawyer confirmed to CNN that the offer was not a joke.

MrBeast, along with a group of investors, has stepped forward with an official offer, marking the latest development in TikTok's ongoing legal and business challenges, GameRant said.

In a follow-up video on TikTok, MrBeast shared, "I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business."

The group behind the bid is led by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com, and includes institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

They aim to ensure the continuity of the platform, which boasts over 170 million users in the US.

Supreme Court Ruling Pushes TikTok to Seek New Ownership

This bid comes after the US Supreme Court upheld a federal law mandating that TikTok must be sold to a non-China-based company. If the company fails to comply, it could face a nationwide ban.

The proposed sale by MrBeast's group would not disrupt TikTok's current operations, providing a potential solution to the looming threat of a ban.

According to CNN, TikTok's uncertain future has been a hot topic since 2020, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the platform, citing national security concerns.

Recently, President Biden extended the deadline for TikTok to find a new owner, while discussions about potential buyers continue to unfold.

Other notable figures, including Elon Musk and a group of investors led by Kevin O'Leary and Frank McCourt, have also made offers.

MrBeast's offer adds an interesting twist to the ongoing saga, as users and investors alike await the outcome of these high-stakes negotiations.

