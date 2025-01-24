Ford Recalls Over 270,000 Broncos and Mavericks Due to Potential Battery Failure

Ford is recalling over 270,000 vehicles due to a potential battery issue that could lead to power loss, posing safety risks.

The recall, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 272,817 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and Ford Maverick trucks from model years 2021 to 2023.

12-Volt Battery Issues Prompt Recall of Over 270,000 Ford Broncos and Mavericks

The vehicles contain 12-volt batteries made by the Chinese company Camel Battery, which may experience internal failures, Independent said

This could lead to battery degradation, causing a sudden loss of power, including the failure of important features like hazard lights and the loss of driving power.

The issue is concerning because it could result in the vehicle stalling, being unable to restart, or losing power after stopping or using the auto stop/start function.

These problems increase the risk of accidents and injuries, as the vehicles may become hard to control or be less visible to other drivers. Ford has stated that it is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or fires linked to this problem.

Ford Recalls More Cars for Battery Issues, Encourages Owners to Get Free Fix

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to visit a Ford dealership for a free inspection and, if necessary, have the 12-volt battery replaced. Notifications about the recall will be sent to owners by mail starting on February 3.

If car owners have concerns or need more information, they can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, quoting recall number 25S02.

According to USA Today, owners of vehicles previously repaired under an earlier recall (24V-267) will need to get the new fix as well.

This recall is part of Ford's ongoing efforts to address power loss issues in its vehicles. A similar recall affected over 450,000 vehicles last year.

The NHTSA has also closed investigations into other recalls, such as the Ford Focus, where power loss due to different issues was identified and resolved.

Car owners concerned about whether their vehicle is affected can check the NHTSA recall databases for more details.