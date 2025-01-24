logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Ford Recalls Over 270,000 Broncos and Mavericks Due to Potential Battery Failure

| By

Ford Recalls Over 270,000 Broncos and Mavericks Due to Potential
Cars of US car manufacturer Ford car stand on a lorry transporter in front of their logo at the Ford plant in Cologne, western Germany, on November 25, 2024. Getty Images/INA FASSBENDER/AFP

Ford is recalling over 270,000 vehicles due to a potential battery issue that could lead to power loss, posing safety risks.

The recall, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 272,817 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and Ford Maverick trucks from model years 2021 to 2023.

12-Volt Battery Issues Prompt Recall of Over 270,000 Ford Broncos and Mavericks

The vehicles contain 12-volt batteries made by the Chinese company Camel Battery, which may experience internal failures, Independent said

This could lead to battery degradation, causing a sudden loss of power, including the failure of important features like hazard lights and the loss of driving power.

The issue is concerning because it could result in the vehicle stalling, being unable to restart, or losing power after stopping or using the auto stop/start function.

These problems increase the risk of accidents and injuries, as the vehicles may become hard to control or be less visible to other drivers. Ford has stated that it is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or fires linked to this problem.

Ford Recalls More Cars for Battery Issues, Encourages Owners to Get Free Fix

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to visit a Ford dealership for a free inspection and, if necessary, have the 12-volt battery replaced. Notifications about the recall will be sent to owners by mail starting on February 3.

If car owners have concerns or need more information, they can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, quoting recall number 25S02.

According to USA Today, owners of vehicles previously repaired under an earlier recall (24V-267) will need to get the new fix as well.

This recall is part of Ford's ongoing efforts to address power loss issues in its vehicles. A similar recall affected over 450,000 vehicles last year.

The NHTSA has also closed investigations into other recalls, such as the Ford Focus, where power loss due to different issues was identified and resolved.

Car owners concerned about whether their vehicle is affected can check the NHTSA recall databases for more details.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One of the World’s Franchise News

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One Of The World's Most Valuable In Just Days

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid For TikTok Merger Amidst Growing Search Rivalry

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out of $150 Franchise News

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out Of $150 Million

Franchise News

Stellantis Recalls Over 63,000 Jeep Cherokees Due to Power, Brake Franchise News

Stellantis Recalls Over 63,000 Jeep Cherokees Due to Power, Brake Failure Risk

Las Vegas Hotel Workers End 69-Day Strike After Reaching Deal Franchise News

Las Vegas Hotel Workers End 69-Day Strike After Reaching Deal with Casino

Franchise News

Trump Says He'd Support Elon Musk or Larry Ellison Acquiring TikTok

Trump Says He’d Support Elon Musk or Larry Ellison Acquiring
Franchise News

California Retail Theft 'Queenpin' to Pay Millions in Restitution to Ulta, Sephora

California Retail Theft ‘Queenpin’ to Pay Millions in Restitution to
Franchise News

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Nasal Spray as Stand-Alone Treatment for Depression

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson’s Nasal Spray as Stand-Alone Treatment
Franchise News

CNN Braces for Workforce Reductions Following Inauguration Coverage

CNN Braces for Workforce Reductions Following Inauguration Coverage
Franchise News

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics