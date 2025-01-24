First Aid Beauty Face Cream Recalled After Unintended Sale of Quarantined Jars

First Aid Beauty has issued a nationwide recall of its popular Ultra Repair Cream after 2,756 jars intended for quarantine were mistakenly distributed to stores.

The recall, announced on December 24, 2024, has been classified as a Class II risk by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning the product could cause temporary or reversible health effects, though serious risks are unlikely.

FDA Flags Recall of First Aid Beauty's Popular Ultra Repair Cream

The affected products are the 14 oz jars of Ultra Repair Cream with lot numbers 24D44 and 24D45.

These jars have expiration dates of April 10 and April 11, 2026. The recall stems from a deviation in Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), as noted in the FDA's report. The company voluntarily initiated the recall to address the issue.

According to KHOU, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream is a best-seller known for its soothing properties and popularity on platforms like TikTok.

Despite the recall, other sizes of the cream, including the 6 oz jars being sold as part of a California wildfire relief campaign, are unaffected. Proceeds from this campaign are partially donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Ultra Repair Cream Recall: Products Intended for Quarantine Sold in Error

The FDA's classification highlights the seriousness of ensuring compliance with manufacturing standards.

According to the agency, the issue was caused by products intended for quarantine being inadvertently distributed.

While beauty products are not commonly recalled compared to drugs or food, the incident emphasizes the importance of vigilance in product safety.

Customers who purchased the 14 oz Ultra Repair Cream should check the lot numbers and expiration dates on their jars, Newsweek said.

Affected consumers are advised to contact First Aid Beauty directly for further guidance. For additional details, customers can visit the FDA's website or reach out to First Aid Beauty via email.