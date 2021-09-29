Top Career Options in the Construction Industry

(Photo : Image by bridgesward from Pixabay)

Take a look at any city skyline, and chances are you'll spot one or more construction cranes towering side-by-side with existing structures. That's because there's always some new building project in the works. While not all construction projects involve skyscrapers and stadiums, the vast number of new buildings getting built at any one time is a testament to the perpetual demand for industry professionals.

With this in mind, let's take a look at six career opportunities in the always booming construction industry:

Architect

Every building ever built started as a design on paper. It's the job of an architect to design a building down to every hall, wall, and room. It's a tedious process requiring hundreds of hours of work to do well, which is why architects are some of the most respected professionals on the planet. The best architecture schools in the world emphasize human-centered design, giving architects the skills and expertise needed to design a structure meant to serve a specific purpose without losing sight of the occupant experience. While not everyone has what it takes to succeed as an architect, those who do are encouraged to pursue this exciting and ever-evolving field.

Builder

As the name suggests, builders are responsible for building. They oversee construction from the first concrete pour to the final coat of paint. Builders are also tasked with finding the right contractors to fill specific roles throughout the construction process. The size and scope of a building project can range from sheds to skyscrapers, meaning the responsibilities and tasks of a builder scale up with the jobs themselves.

Contractor

The typical construction site requires the expertise of various professionals, such as carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and roofers. These specific roles are typically filled by contractors and subcontractors. In other words, a successful carpenter can make a career out of working on multiple projects at one time. It's a great way to make a great living in construction without getting fully invested in a single building project.

Developer

We often hear about developers, but what does a developer do? Generally speaking, building developers are responsible for acquiring land, getting permits, creating lots, and making sure utility lines are installed. In other words, they get the site ready for the builder to begin construction. Developers are also the ones arranging for the cost of construction, often by courting investors and procuring bank financing.

Engineer

While architects are tasked with designing structures on paper, engineers are there to ensure these designs meet specific requirements. They do so by overseeing the nuts and bolts of the operation, monitoring the site for any sign of a mistake or potential fault in construction. Many civil engineers also work to ensure things stay on schedule by troubleshooting problems as they unfold. For instance, how to safely retrieve a stuck bulldozer without causing damage to the surrounding construction.

Equipment Operator

Sooner or later, nearly every kid finds themselves daydreaming about controlling a forklift or other piece of heavy-duty construction equipment. Some folks never shake it off. If that's you, then working as an equipment operator is the perfect career choice to consider. Doing so often requires proper license and safety training, but once you're cleared, you'll be free to live the dream.

Construction projects are always happening somewhere. Even when the economy takes a hit, construction projects slow down, but they never stop. That everlasting demand means construction is an excellent industry for those interested in well-paying careers with lots of job security attached. From architects to developers to the pros tasked with putting all the pieces together, there's always work to be done. It's only a matter of finding the right fit.