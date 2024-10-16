23andMe Data Breach Victims May Qualify for Thousands in Compensation

A major data breach at 23andMe has led to a significant $30 million settlement for affected customers.

Individuals impacted by the breach could qualify for compensation, and this report outlines the available payouts and how to file a claim.

23andMe Settlement Payout

According to Forbes, the settlement includes three main categories of compensation, with a maximum payout of $10,000 for specific claims:

Significant Claims: Those who have experienced major setbacks, such as identity theft or costs related to security services, may qualify for up to $10,000. Those making these claims must provide documentation, including receipts for expenses. This category has a total limit of $5 million. If the claims exceed this amount, the payouts will be adjusted accordingly. General Compensation for Residents: California, Illinois, Oregon, and Alaska residents may qualify for about $100 if they have received a breach notification and can verify their residency in one of these states. Compromised Health Data: Americans whose health data was compromised during the breach might receive approximately $100. This compensation applies to health information specifically affected by the incident, with a total cap of $750,000.

The compensation amounts may change based on the number of claims submitted and the total funds available. If many people file claims, the payouts will be distributed proportionally.

How to File a Claim

To file a claim, individuals must visit the official 23andMe settlement website once it is launched. The website will provide an online claim form and a downloadable PDF option for those who prefer to submit their claims by mail.

23andMe, known for genetic testing and ancestry tracing, collects sensitive information from its clients. Following the data breach in late 2023, which resulted in the resignation of the entire board, the company now faces uncertainty.

Many customers are concerned about the safety of their genetic information. CEO Anne Wojcicki has mentioned the possibility of selling the company, which raises further worries about data security.

Wojcicki has stated that she is not considering any offers for third-party takeovers and plans to transition the company to private ownership. In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, 23andMe emphasized Wojcicki's commitment to customer privacy, assuring users that the existing privacy policy will remain intact throughout the anticipated changes.