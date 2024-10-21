logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

CVS Health Faces Leadership Shakeup: Karen Lynch Resigns, David Joyner to Lead Amid Financial Setbacks

| By

CVS Health Faces Leadership Shakeup: Karen Lynch Resigns CVS Health Faces Leadership Shakeup: Karen Lynch Resigns
The exterior of a CVS pharmacy store is seen on August 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

CVS Health announced on Friday that CEO Karen Lynch has resigned after the company warned that its third-quarter earnings would once again fall short of expectations.

Lynch, who became CEO in 2021, is stepping down during a period of financial challenges. David Joyner, the current president of CVS Caremark, will take over as the new CEO.

According to CBS News, the company's stock plummeted by nearly 10% in pre-market trading, falling to $57.40. This drop comes after CVS had already experienced a 19% stock decrease earlier this year.

CVS Faces Financial Struggles Amid Rising Medical Costs, Leadership Transition

CVS has been struggling with its financial performance, revising its outlook multiple times throughout the year. In August, the company announced its third earnings revision, attributing the issues to higher-than-expected medical costs, especially related to its Medicare Advantage plans.

David Joyner, who will also join the company's board, brings over 37 years of experience in health care and pharmacy benefit management. He previously led CVS Caremark, which manages pharmacy benefits for millions of members. The company has faced significant financial pressure, with rising medical claims from its Medicare Advantage coverage.

CVS has also dealt with challenges in its Medicaid programs across various states. The company operates one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, as well as a pharmacy benefits division that provides prescription drug coverage to employers and insurers. Additionally, its Aetna insurance segment covers nearly 27 million people.

Chairman Roger Farah, who will assume the role of executive chairman, praised Joyner's deep understanding of the company and expressed confidence that he would guide CVS through the industry's ongoing challenges. CVS will report its official third-quarter results on November 6, AP News reported.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics