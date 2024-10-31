logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

| By

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch
People walk past a Chase bank branch in Manhattan on February 24, 2015 in New York City. JPMorgan Chase announced today that they plan to close 300 bank branches over the next two years. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banks in the US, is taking legal action against customers who allegedly exploited a technical glitch at ATMs to steal large sums of money. This situation arose from what has been called the "infinite money glitch," which gained popularity on social media in August.

The glitch allowed users to deposit fake checks for substantial amounts and withdraw cash before the bank could discover the checks were fraudulent.

JPMorgan Files Lawsuits Against Customers

The bank quickly patched this loophole after learning about it and began investigating those who took advantage of the situation.

As of Monday, JPMorgan has filed lawsuits in several federal courts against individuals who withdrew significant amounts of money using this method. The bank is seeking the return of the stolen funds, along with interest, overdraft fees, and legal costs.

One lawsuit filed in Texas details an incident where a masked person deposited a counterfeit check for $335,000. According to UPI, the person whose account was used then withdrew nearly all of that money before the check was flagged as fake, resulting in a debt of nearly $291,000 owed to the bank.

In another case in California, an individual is accused of depositing two fake checks totaling over $116,000 and transferring the money out before the checks bounced.

JPMorgan Fumes Over Fraud Cases

JPMorgan emphasizes that fraud is a serious crime that damages trust in the banking system. They are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible for these fraudulent activities are held accountable.

According to reports, check fraud results in about $26.6 billion in losses each year in the US, with a large percentage of these incidents occurring in the Americas, CBS News said.

The bank's spokesperson highlighted the importance of addressing these issues, stating that fraudulent actions affect everyone and undermine the integrity of financial institutions.

They are prioritizing cases with higher amounts and those that may have criminal connections, while also referring cases to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

As investigations continue, JPMorgan is determined to recover the funds taken through these illegal activities and to protect the interests of its customers.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics