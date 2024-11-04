logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Apple Shares, Boosts Cash Reserves to $325.2 Billion

| By

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Apple Shares Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Apple Shares
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is making significant changes in its investments, particularly by selling shares of Apple and increasing its cash reserves to a record $325.2 billion.

In a quarterly report released on Saturday, Berkshire announced that it sold approximately 100 million shares of Apple during the summer, reducing its holdings by 25%.

Berkshire Hathaway's Strategic Shift

After this sale, the company still holds around 300 million shares of Apple, which remains its largest stock investment worth $69.9 billion. Buffett's decision to sell Apple shares is part of a larger trend; Berkshire has sold over 600 million Apple shares this year alone.

The recent sale is significant because it marks the eighth consecutive quarter in which the company has sold more stocks than it has bought. Overall, Berkshire sold $36.1 billion worth of stocks, while it made only $1.5 billion in new purchases during this period.

Notably, this quarter is the first since 2018 that Berkshire has not bought back any of its own shares. Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, shared her perspective on these moves. She stated, "Berkshire is a microcosm of the broader economy," suggesting that the company's actions reflect wider market conditions.

The large cash reserve indicates a cautious approach, and investors may be concerned about the implications for the economy.

While Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 25% this year, there are worries that many stocks may now be overpriced. Buffett's cash reserves have increased significantly, going from $276.9 billion at the end of June, highlighting the company's strategy to hold onto cash until a better investment opportunity arises.

Despite these sales, Apple continues to be a key asset for Berkshire. Buffett has praised Apple as a strong business and suggested that the decision to sell shares may have been influenced by potential future tax implications.

Analysts like Jim Shanahan from Edward Jones noted that the growing cash reserves raise questions about Buffett's outlook on the market, whether he sees stocks as overvalued, or if he is preparing for a significant acquisition, according to Reuters.

Tags
Berkshire Hathaway
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Apple Shares Franchise News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Apple Shares, Boosts Cash Reserves to $325.2 Billion

TGI Fridays Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Franchise News

TGI Fridays Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as Casual Dining Struggles Continue

Franchise News

Wendy's Announces 140 Restaurant Closures Amid Plans for New Openings

Wendy's Announces 140 Restaurant Closures Amid Plans for New Openings
Franchise News

Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes Hit as Truth Social Shares Dive

Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes a Hit as Truth Social
Franchise News

Election Day Is Near: Discover Free Treats and Discounts for Voters

Election Day Is Near: Discover Free Treats and Discounts
Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

Dynacare Baby Powder
Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics