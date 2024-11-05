Ford Engine Failure Investigation Concluded by US Auto Safety Regulator

The US government's auto safety regulator has wrapped up a lengthy investigation into engine failures affecting some Ford vehicles, bringing relief to many drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the conclusion of its 2 1/2-year investigation on Monday, which focused on the 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines found in models like the Ford F-150, Bronco, Edge, Explorer, and Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The investigation began in May 2022 after reports of catastrophic engine failures due to fractured intake valves. These faulty valves could break, fall into the engine cylinder, and damage other components, leading to serious issues.

The NHTSA found that the intake valves, made by a parts supplier during specific manufacturing conditions, were prone to becoming brittle and fracturing under normal use.

Ford Takes Action to Address Engine Failures and Ensure Customer Safety

According to NHTSA documents, about 411,000 vehicles were included in the investigation. The agency's findings indicated that most of the failures occurred in vehicles with low mileage, with many problems surfacing before the vehicles had even traveled 20,000 miles.

Ford's response included a recall of approximately 91,000 vehicles, ensuring that those with defective valves would be inspected and receive new engines if necessary, said USA Today.

Ford has assured customers that the valves produced after October 2021 are made with different materials, which should prevent similar issues. In addition to the recall, the company extended the warranty on affected vehicles to cover 10 years or 150,000 miles, giving owners more peace of mind.

According to AP News, the NHTSA recorded 396 customer complaints, 825 warranty claims, and 936 engine replacements during the investigation. Fortunately, there were no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the engine failures.

Ford's efforts to address these issues included inspecting the engines and replacing faulty components as needed.