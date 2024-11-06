Colorado's Gun Purchase Age Law Moves Forward After Federal Appeals Court Ruling

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a Colorado law raising the age for purchasing guns from 18 to 21 can take effect while a legal challenge against it continues.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the lawyers representing one of the young men challenging the law, along with the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group, failed to meet the legal requirements needed to block the law temporarily. As a result, the case was sent back to a lower court for further proceedings.

This law, signed into effect by Democratic Governor Jared Polis in 2023, was one of four gun control measures passed to address increasing violent crime and mass shootings. It prevents individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 from buying rifles and shotguns.

While federal law already prohibits the sale of handguns to those under 21, the new Colorado law extends this restriction to long guns.

The law's implementation had been temporarily halted by a lower court judge, who cited a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights. This ruling had prompted a review of how courts evaluate challenges to gun laws.

Colorado's Legal Battle Over Gun Law Continues

Despite the recent decision, the legal battle over the law is far from over. The case will return to the lower courts for more in-depth arguments to determine whether the law will ultimately stand. According to Colorado Sun, the law's supporters argue it will help reduce youth suicides, accidental shootings, and gun violence.

The ruling also included a statement from the appeals court judges noting that age restrictions on gun purchases are widely accepted, with the judges pointing out, "No one is reasonably arguing that 8-year-olds should be allowed to purchase guns."

The law's supporters see it as a necessary step for public safety, while opponents, including the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group, claim the law violates Second Amendment rights.

According to AP News, Polis' spokesperson, Shelby Wieman, called the law "commonsense gun safety legislation."