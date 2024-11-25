McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options

McDonald's is launching a new value menu, called McValue, to help customers save money while enjoying their favorite meals.

Starting on January 7, 2025, the McValue menu will be available at all US restaurants and through the McDonald's app.

McDonald's New Menu Features Budget-Friendly Deals

The new menu offers a variety of budget-friendly choices, including the popular $5 Meal Deal. This deal includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a drink.

McDonald's is also bringing back its Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, allowing customers to purchase a full-priced item and add another for just $1. This offer includes breakfast favorites like the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage Burrito, as well as lunch and dinner options like Chicken McNuggets and a McChicken sandwich.

Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, explained ín a press release that the new menu was created to offer more ways for customers to save, whether they are looking for deals on their go-to items or popular menu choices.

He added, "We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a platform that lets customers define value on their own terms."

McValue Menu Offers Personalized Deals

In addition to the $5 Meal Deal and Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, McDonald's will also feature in-app deals and special local offers, according to NBC New York. These could include discounts on popular items and custom meal bundles, making it easier for customers to find the best value based on their preferences.

The McValue menu is McDonald's response to the growing trend of value-focused dining, with many quick-service restaurants across the country offering low-cost meals and deals to attract cost-conscious diners. Cory Watson, a McDonald's owner and operator, shared that the new menu will have options for everyone, whether dining alone or feeding the whole family.

McDonald's is betting that its new McValue menu will appeal to customers who want to mix and match their meals while saving money. With more personalized deals and local promotions, the McValue menu is set to be a hit for those looking for great value at an affordable price.