logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options

| By

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options
A drive thru is located in front of a McDonald's storefront in Noida on October 25, 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, India. Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

McDonald's is launching a new value menu, called McValue, to help customers save money while enjoying their favorite meals.

Starting on January 7, 2025, the McValue menu will be available at all US restaurants and through the McDonald's app.

McDonald's New Menu Features Budget-Friendly Deals

The new menu offers a variety of budget-friendly choices, including the popular $5 Meal Deal. This deal includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a drink.

McDonald's is also bringing back its Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, allowing customers to purchase a full-priced item and add another for just $1. This offer includes breakfast favorites like the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage Burrito, as well as lunch and dinner options like Chicken McNuggets and a McChicken sandwich.

Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, explained ín a press release that the new menu was created to offer more ways for customers to save, whether they are looking for deals on their go-to items or popular menu choices.

He added, "We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a platform that lets customers define value on their own terms."

McValue Menu Offers Personalized Deals

In addition to the $5 Meal Deal and Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, McDonald's will also feature in-app deals and special local offers, according to NBC New York. These could include discounts on popular items and custom meal bundles, making it easier for customers to find the best value based on their preferences.

The McValue menu is McDonald's response to the growing trend of value-focused dining, with many quick-service restaurants across the country offering low-cost meals and deals to attract cost-conscious diners. Cory Watson, a McDonald's owner and operator, shared that the new menu will have options for everyone, whether dining alone or feeding the whole family.

McDonald's is betting that its new McValue menu will appeal to customers who want to mix and match their meals while saving money. With more personalized deals and local promotions, the McValue menu is set to be a hit for those looking for great value at an affordable price.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Walmart Hints at Price Increases as Tariff Concerns Mount Franchise News

Walmart Hints At Price Increases As Tariff Concerns Mount

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments Franchise News

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team Franchise News

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team

Franchise News

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans Franchise News

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans

Over 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia Vehicles Recalled Over Safety Franchise News

Over 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia Vehicles Recalled Over Safety Risks

Franchise News

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options
Franchise News

Egg Prices Soar 30% as Holiday Baking and Avian Flu Strain Supply

Egg Prices Soar 30% as Holiday Baking and Avian Flu
Franchise News

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Due to Packaging Mix-Up

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk
Franchise News

Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for Brain Implant

Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for
Franchise News

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics