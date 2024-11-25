logo

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has once again stirred up the media world with his latest online comment, this time teasing the idea of purchasing MSNBC.

The controversial billionaire, known for acquiring Twitter, responded to a meme on social media that suggested the left-leaning news network could be up for sale. This comment came shortly after Comcast revealed plans to spin off its cable brands, including MSNBC, into a new company.

Musk's MSNBC Purchase Inquiry Sparked Speculations

Musk's response, asking, "How much does it cost?" has drawn attention, even though there is no indication that MSNBC is actually being sold.

Comcast's announcement marks a significant restructuring, where it plans to separate its cable operations into a company called "SpinCo." The goal of this spin-off is to boost both Comcast and SpinCo's shares by isolating its cable networks, including MSNBC, USA, Oxygen, and others.

Despite speculation from figures like Musk and Donald Trump Jr., who have expressed interest in buying the channel, Comcast has not put a "for sale" sign on MSNBC.

While the idea of Musk purchasing MSNBC seems far-fetched, the comments have sparked a larger conversation. Joe Rogan, a popular podcaster, also joked about wanting Rachel Maddow's job at MSNBC should Musk buy the channel, said Mashable.

Musk, known for his social media banter, has previously called MSNBC "the utter scum of the Earth," criticizing the network for spreading what he describes as "puerile propaganda."

Although many see Musk's remarks as a mere joke, they have caused anxiety among MSNBC staffers, especially as they face the uncertainty surrounding both the upcoming spin-off and the potential political implications.

According to CNN, some sources indicate that other billionaire figures with liberal ties have already expressed interest in acquiring MSNBC, which may offer reassurance that figures like Musk would not be the only potential buyers.

Experts Warn Spin-Off Delays MSNBC Sale Amid Concerns Over 'Media Capture'

However, experts point out that the spin-off process, expected to take around a year, complicates any potential sale. Comcast has not yet decided whether selling MSNBC is in the best interest of its shareholders, particularly as the channel holds leverage in negotiations with cable distributors.

Some analysts even suggest that the newly formed "SpinCo" might focus more on acquisitions rather than selling off assets like MSNBC.

In the background, there is a growing concern about "media capture," a phenomenon where media outlets are bought by influential figures who then use them to promote their own political agenda.

This issue has been seen in other countries, and some worry that similar tactics could play out in the US if Musk or others with similar views gain control of major media outlets.

Elon Musk
