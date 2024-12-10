HelloFresh Under Scrutiny for Allegations of Employing Minors at Illinois Facility

The US Department of Labor is investigating HelloFresh, the popular meal kit service, over allegations that migrant children were employed at its Aurora, Illinois, facility.

Reports suggest at least six teenagers, some as young as 15 and recently migrated from Guatemala, worked night shifts at the plant earlier this year.

HelloFresh Faces Labor Law Investigation Amid Child Employment Allegations

Immigrant Solidarity, an advocacy group, brought the issue to light, claiming the minors were exposed to hazardous conditions.

The group's director, Cristobal Cavazos, expressed concern over children handling potentially dangerous tasks, echoing broader worries about underage workers in high-risk industries.

The investigation also targets Midway Staffing, the temporary employment agency accused of hiring the minors for the facility.

According to ABC News, Federal child labor laws strictly prohibit employing children in hazardous environments, making the allegations a serious violation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor confirmed the ongoing inquiry but declined to provide further details.

Read Also: Cracker Barrel Faces Backlash After Denying Service to Special Needs Students

HelloFresh, headquartered in Germany and a leading meal kit provider in the US, responded by cutting ties with Midway Staffing. The company stated it has "zero tolerance for child labor" and emphasized its strict policies requiring vendors to follow ethical compliance standards.

The Aurora facility is owned by Factor75, a prepared meal delivery service acquired by HelloFresh in 2020.

Over 4,000 Child Labor Breaches in 2024 Spark Calls for Stricter Enforcement

This case adds to a growing list of child labor violations within the food and manufacturing sectors. The Department of Labor's recent findings reveal over 4,000 cases of children employed in violation of labor laws in 2024 alone.

Notable instances include a sanitation company in Iowa employing minors for hazardous cleaning tasks and a seafood plant in Massachusetts forcing teens to work perilous night shifts.

Experts link the surge in violations to rising reliance on migrant labor, especially in high-demand industries like agriculture and food production. Advocates argue for stronger enforcement and increased funding for labor inspections to combat this troubling trend.

Reid Maki, a child labor advocate, highlighted the need for companies to enhance monitoring and accountability, noting the risks faced by children working night shifts or with dangerous chemicals, USA Today said

However, he stressed that labor authorities require more resources to ensure compliance across industries.

The HelloFresh investigation underscores the urgent need for tighter oversight in employment practices, particularly where vulnerable populations like migrant youth are involved.

As the Department of Labor continues its probe, consumers and industry leaders await further developments in this high-profile case.