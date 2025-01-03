Apple to Pay $95 Million to Settle Siri Privacy Lawsuit

Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement to resolve claims that its Siri virtual assistant violated user privacy.

This settlement comes after a five-year legal battle initiated by a class-action lawsuit accusing Apple of improperly recording conversations and sharing them with third parties. The company continues to deny any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation.

Apple Settles Siri Privacy Case: Users Could Receive Up to $20 Per Device

The lawsuit alleged that Siri, activated by the phrase "Hey Siri," sometimes recorded conversations without being intentionally triggered.

These accidental recordings allegedly captured private moments and conversations, with some users reporting receiving targeted ads related to their discussions. For example, plaintiffs claimed they saw advertisements for sneakers, restaurants, or even medical treatments after discussing these topics near a Siri-enabled device.

According to Reuters, the settlement applies to users who owned Siri-enabled devices—such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, HomePods, and Mac computers—between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024. Eligible users can file claims for up to five devices, receiving a maximum of $20 per device.

Claimants must confirm under oath that they experienced accidental recordings of private conversations caused by Siri.

Apple to Erase Pre-2019 Siri Recordings in $95M Privacy Settlement

As part of the agreement, Apple will delete Siri audio recordings collected before October 2019 and create a webpage explaining its "Improve Siri" program, the Washington Post said.

This program allows users to choose whether to share their Siri recordings to help improve the assistant's functionality.

The settlement is pending approval from a federal judge in California. If approved, affected users can expect detailed instructions on how to file claims.

Apple's payout, while significant, represents only a fraction of the company's earnings. The $95 million settlement equates to roughly nine hours of Apple's annual profit, emphasizing its financial resilience despite legal challenges.

This lawsuit underscores the growing concerns about privacy in the age of smart devices. Similar lawsuits, including one involving Google's Voice Assistant, highlight the scrutiny on tech companies' handling of user data.

While the settlement brings closure to this legal dispute, it serves as a reminder for companies to prioritize transparency and user trust. For consumers, the case sheds light on the importance of understanding and managing device settings to protect personal privacy.

Apple users affected by this issue should watch for announcements regarding claim submissions to ensure they receive their share of the settlement.