Bird Flu Leads to Egg Shortages and Empty Shelves Across the US

Supermarket shelves across the United States are showing a growing scarcity of eggs, with some retailers even imposing purchase limits.

The culprit? A combination of factors, including an avian influenza outbreak, increased demand, and industry-wide transitions to alternative egg farming practices. The bird flu, or avian influenza, has hit poultry farms hard, particularly egg-laying hens.

Bird Flu, High Demand, and Farming Shifts Fuel US Egg Shortage

The current outbreak has resulted in the loss of millions of birds, significantly reducing egg production, Fast Company said.

According to experts, this type of virus spreads rapidly among birds and has made recovery challenging for farms.

Adding to the strain, seasonal demand for eggs remains high, especially during the holidays and other festive periods.

Shoppers often turn to larger supermarkets, which prioritize barn-laid and free-range eggs, leaving shelves barren more quickly.

With fewer eggs available, prices have surged. According to industry analysts, the average price of a dozen eggs has more than doubled in many regions compared to last year.

Some premium eggs, such as organic or free-range, are now priced at over $10 per dozen in certain markets.

The transition away from caged-egg farming to free-range and barn-laid systems has further contributed to the shortage. While this shift aligns with consumer preferences for more humane farming practices, it requires significant time and investment for farmers to upgrade their facilities.

Egg Supply Challenges Persist as Farmers Cautiously Scale Operations

Even six months after the avian influenza outbreak, farms are struggling to recover. Poultry experts explain that increasing egg production isn't as simple as ramping up operations overnight.

Hens require time to mature and lay eggs, and new farming infrastructures take months or even years to establish.

According to ABC News, farmers are also cautious about scaling up too quickly. Past experiences have shown that market demand can fluctuate unexpectedly, leaving producers with surplus eggs once supply stabilizes.

While the situation improves, experts suggest looking beyond major supermarkets for eggs. Smaller, local stores and farmers' markets may have stock available.

Additionally, consumers are encouraged to refrigerate eggs promptly and cook them thoroughly to ensure safety.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other regulatory bodies are also taking steps to prevent similar shortages in the future. These include prioritizing inspections, updating safety protocols, and training inspectors to better identify risks.