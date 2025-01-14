Aldi Issues Recall on Taquitos After Consumer Finds Metal, Reports Injury

Aldi is recalling frozen chicken and cheese taquitos after metal pieces were found in some of the products, leading to a consumer injury.

Nearly 25,000 pounds of the taquitos, produced by Bestway Sandwiches, are part of this recall. The products were shipped to Aldi stores across the United States, sparking concerns that more contaminated taquitos may be in freezers nationwide.

Customer Finds Metal in Aldi Taquitos, Prompting Nationwide Recall

The problem came to light when a customer reported finding metal in one of the taquitos. Another person informed the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that they had suffered a dental injury after consuming the product.

According to CBS News, these taquitos, sold under the Casa Mamita brand, were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. They have best-by dates of July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025.

The affected products come in 20-ounce packages of Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, which contain corn tortillas filled with chicken, cheese, diced tomatoes, and green chiles.

The recall includes products with establishment number "EST. P-40327" on the packaging. Consumers who have purchased these taquitos should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

The recall affects Aldi stores in 30 states and the District of Columbia, including places like New York, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Affected customers are advised to check their taquito packages for the universal product code (UPC) 4061459337471 to ensure they have the recalled product.

USDA Collaborates with Bestway Sandwiches to Address Taquito Contamination

Food safety experts warn that metal, plastic, and glass can occasionally enter food products during processing. In the case of taquitos, metal parts from machines used to assemble the ingredients could have become dislodged.

These foreign materials can cause severe harm, including chipping teeth, choking, or damaging the digestive system.

Bestway Sandwiches, based in Valencia, California, is working with the USDA to resolve the issue. So far, there have been no additional reports of illness or injury from the contaminated taquitos.

However, consumers who are concerned about potential harm from the recalled products should seek medical advice.

In a similar recall last year, Perdue Foods had to recall over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after metal wires were found inside.

Tyson Foods also recalled chicken nuggets in November 2023 due to similar concerns. These recalls highlight the ongoing risks of foreign objects in food products, despite strict manufacturing and safety processes.

Customers who have purchased the recalled taquitos can contact Bestway Foods at 818-361-1800, ext. 110 for more information, USA Today said.

The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is also available at 888-674-6854 for any questions regarding the recall or food safety concerns.

Consumers who purchased the affected taquitos should act quickly and either discard them or return them to Aldi for a refund.