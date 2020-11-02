(Photo : Top-Rated Home Security Systems (2020))

Have you been recently looking into home security because you want to buy yourselves some serious peace of mind and safety? The options on the market are really endless and you can find different packages for different amounts of money. In order to find the best match, today I will share with you some top-rated home security systems for 2020 that are reliable, flexible, and affordable all at the same time.

Blink

Blink home security systems have the easiest DIY installation. It will give you the chance to self-monitor your home at an extremely low cost if you aren't into professional monitoring very much. What's more, you can integrate it with the rest of your smart-home devices and make the best use of everything. You are going to love that their outdoor camera is weather-resistant and that it features two-way audio, motion detection, and more.

Vivint

All of their products work together to protect your homes both inside and outside. The word Vivint itself says "to live intelligently", so this home security is helping you live a convenient, comfortable, and secure life at once. The Vivint Smart Home App gives you the possibility to check your home from anywhere you are. Moreover, you can manage and control your home from Smart Hub and Google Home. Their specialists are ready to answer all of your needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days in the year.

Frontpoint

If you are not looking forward to long-term commitments and hard installation, this may be the right home security service for you. Did you know that Frontpoint has received an award for security monitoring 24/7/365? They are proactively checking all the sensors every hour in order to ensure that everything's working well. Plus, even if your alarm system gets destroyed by an intruder, this monitoring will still work. Check out their packages and prices to see whether they are a good fit for you.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe has introduced its new equipment which is half the size and yet double the range. They say this to be the most powerful SimpliSafe ever which is loaded with all of the required safeguards, and it's louder for 50% and faster for 5%. You are going to love it for its easy set-up that doesn't require drilling, wires, or tools.

ADT Monitored Smart Security

This smart home security provider has included free professional installation for free for the same or the next day after you sign up for it. They have more than 140 years of experience and they are one of the most trusted providers on the market. Call them, talk to an expert who will guide you to your particular needs, and schedule your installation. It's easy as 1, 2, 3.

Closure

All of the home security providers out there have their strengths, so it's best to do good research before deciding on one. I hope that I have guided you in the right direction and that I have narrowed down the choice for you.