Embrace the Eco-Friendly Wave by Investing in Green Franchises

People spend decades of their lives working some job where someone else is getting rich. Folks want to get out from under The Man's thumb and they'll look into ways they can become their own boss. Investing in a franchise is a great way to open a business because you're buying into an already established company that, for the most part, is well known. Providing you're setting up shop where the pandemic hasn't had too affected the economy too much, as reported by 25% of real estate agents who participated in Homelight's 2020 Q3 survey.

But, what if you're environmentally conscious? Are there any franchises you could invest in that is eco-friendly? Of course there are! There are a lot of green franchises that are definitely worth looking into. Let's take a look at some of them.

1. Solar Grids

Solar Grids is a franchise backed by a team with more than 10 years of experience in the solar energy industry. There are multiple ways you can earn money, not just by selling solar panels to homeowners! The company has financing assistance and provides training, too. Since this is a home based business, you don't have to worry about long hours away from home.

There is a $40,000 minimum cash requirement and a $25,000 franchise fee.

2. OxiFresh

Carpet cleaning isn't one of those glamorous businesses you think of when someone suggests buying into a franchise, is it? No, it may not be, but OxiFresh is a company that uses oxygen-powered products to clean carpets in residences and offices. They received recognition for being the World's Greenest Carpet Cleaner and you, too, could join the growing business.

The total initial investment is under $50,000 and that includes a full equipment package.

3. Best.Energy

Best.Energy is a company that offers energy efficient products and stores like Walmart, 7-Eleven, and KFC uses their flagship energy management system, "Eniscope." Franchisees receive a suite of technologies that ensures businesses can monitor their energy consumption and waste.

There is a $32,000 minimum cash requirement and training is provided.

4. bioPure

As a bioPure franchise owner, you will be part of the fastest-growing disinfecting companies in the nation. The company is EPA approved against coronavirus and with there not being an end in sight for this pandemic, you can't go wrong with this franchise, as deep cleaning in the home is in high demand - especially when selling a house. The company uses the latest, commercial-grade electrostatic technologies that ensure their disinfectants are the safest and most effective in the world.

There is a $50,000 minimum requirement for this franchise and training is provided.

5. The UPS Store

Bet you never thought you'd recognize a name on this list as possible franchise opportunities, huh? The UPS Store has over 5,000 stores around the country and that takes a lot of trucks to deliver all those packages! That's why in 2012, the company converted it's fleet of 93,000 vehicles into newer models that recovers 70% of energy older trucks would waste. Plus the company utilizes several innovations that helps reduce energy consumption when making deliveries, too.

Unlike other franchises on this list, the start up fee is a whopping $150,000. However, with the support and success of The UPS Store franchise program, you could open numerous stores.

Owning an eco-friendly franchise is a big step toward being your own boss. It'll take hard work and dedication, but if you choose the right franchise, you could be rolling in the dough.