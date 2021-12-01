Going Beyond The Workplace To Support Employee Wellness

(Photo : Amy Hirschi on Unsplash)

The well-being of employees directly impacts the productivity and success of a business. When your staff struggles physically or emotionally, it affects the way they perform in the workplace. Low performance ultimately leads to mistakes, missed deadlines, poor quality service, and dissatisfied customers. Consequently, unhappy customers result in a weakened reputation, fewer sales, and the end of an organization in extreme cases.

Personal VS Professional

There's this unwritten but well-known law that when a person steps into the office, they must set aside their personal lives and perform their jobs. While that may be true to some extent, employers must understand that their staff is human.

No matter how hard they try, there are some things they can't "leave at the door" when they come into the office. If they're dealing with physical or emotional problems, it's going to affect their work. Essentially, employers must take this into consideration to best support employee wellness.

Next-Level Support

Besides using common practices to create a healthy work environment, what can employers do to support their team's well-being? Below are a few suggestions on how to provide next-level support.

At-Home Tests

Between demanding work schedules and personal obligations, many employees don't have the time to evaluate their health. If they're dealing with undiagnosed health problems, it eventually hinders their performance. Along with providing quality health benefits, employers can also offer staff access to at-home screenings and tests.

Whether they need to check their hemoglobin levels, get tested for STDs, or screen for colon cancer with a fit colon test, they can do this without making a trip to the doctor. Employees can use the kits, mail them to a lab, and receive results so they can make the necessary steps to improve their health.

Health Fairs

Another way to support employees that lack time to visit the doctor is to host health fairs at the office. You can collaborate with doctors and other healthcare facilities in the area to plan an event where staff can get physicals, blood pressure checks, glucose readings, vaccinations, and more. You can use your company parking lot or a large space in the office. Create stations for employees to get information, speak with medical professionals, sign up for healthcare plans, and get checked out from head to toe. Since the fair is held during the workday, employees don't have to worry about scheduling issues.

Fitness And Nutrition Programs

Visiting the doctor and staying on top of shots, vaccinations, and screenings is only one portion of managing your health. You must also develop healthy fitness and nutrition habits. As you probably know, this isn't an easy task. You can support employee wellness by bringing tools and resources to the workplace.

Consult with a nutritionist to see if they will come in to talk to staff about healthy eating. Nutritionists can speak about its importance and provide valuable tips ranging from meal plans to recipes for a well-balanced diet.

You can also invite fitness instructors to teach various classes that employees can participate in during their lunch breaks. Finally, providing discounts on fitness and nutrition services like gym memberships or meal kit deliveries can encourage healthy habits in the office and home.

Employee Assistance Programs

Employee Assistance Programs or EAPs are voluntary services offered to staff. Participants can receive free mental health resources. Such services might include assessments, counseling, therapy referrals, and more to cope with issues at home or in the workplace. It's confidential, doesn't impact their employment, and won't require them to take time off from work. Whether they're dealing with grief, divorce, addiction, mental illness, or conflicts with co-workers, employees can get the help they need before things get out of hand.

You hired your team based on their skills, experience, and potential to perform well within your organization. Be that as it may, most employers overlook the importance of health and wellness for improved productivity, workplace morale, and employee engagement. Ultimately, supporting your employees in and out of the workplace can make a world of difference.