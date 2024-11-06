Meta, Google, YouTube Clamp Down on Political Ads to Curb Misinformation Surge

Social media giants Meta, Google, and YouTube have taken significant steps to limit political ads ahead of the US election in an effort to combat the spread of misinformation.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced it would extend its political ad ban until later this week, though it did not specify the exact day the ban would be lifted.

The company's move, initially set to end on October 29, aims to prevent the spread of false claims while votes are still being counted.

This is not the first time Meta has implemented such a ban. The company also paused new political ads in 2020 and 2022 for similar reasons, concerned that candidates might not have enough time to respond to misleading ads, said Axios.

However, Meta clarified that ads that were running before October 29 would still be allowed, though changes to those ads would be restricted.

Google is also following suit by temporarily pausing election-related ads on its platforms, including YouTube, until after the polls close. YouTube, which is owned by Google, has made clear its commitment to removing content that could mislead viewers, such as promoting violence or conspiracy theories.

The pause on political ads is designed to prevent interference during a time when the election results could be unclear, and uncertainty often leads to a surge in misinformation.

Other social media platforms, including TikTok, have also enforced strict rules on political ads in the lead-up to the election. TikTok, for example, has had a ban on political ads since 2019. In contrast, X, lifted its ban on political ads last year after being acquired by Elon Musk. X has not made any announcement regarding a temporary pause on ads during the election period.

Social Media's Fight Against Misinformation Intensifies

The move to limit political ads comes as social media platforms are facing growing scrutiny over their role in the spread of misinformation, particularly following the 2020 presidential election.

Experts have warned that despite these new measures, the effectiveness of such actions is uncertain. The spread of false information is no longer limited to paid ads, as organic content on platforms often promotes divisive and misleading narratives.

This challenge is amplified by the increasing use of AI-generated content, which has made it easier for fake information, including deepfakes, to be shared widely.

Despite the temporary ad bans, experts are concerned that the broader issue of misinformation remains largely unaddressed. Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, noted that the erosion of internal safety teams in some companies could hinder their ability to enforce election-related policies effectively, according to CNN.