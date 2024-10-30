Colorado Teen's Health Compromised by E. coli from McDonald's Burgers, Family Plans to Sue

A 15-year-old girl from Grand Junction, Colorado, is recovering in the hospital after serious health problems caused by food poisoning linked to McDonald's hamburgers.

Kamberlyn Bowler had eaten Quarter Pounder burgers multiple times in the weeks leading up to a recent E. coli outbreak, which has affected at least 75 people nationwide.

Kamberlyn was hospitalized after her condition worsened. In mid-October, she had to be flown 250 miles to a specialized hospital near Denver for urgent care, including dialysis to help save her kidneys.

Medical experts indicate that the E. coli bacteria involved in this outbreak is likely from contaminated onions used in the burgers. So far, this outbreak has made 22 people seriously ill, with one death reported in Mesa County, where Kamberlyn lives, Detroit News said.

Kamberlyn's mother, Brittany Randall, expressed deep concern for her daughter's health. She felt alarmed that a burger, something many consider a safe meal, could lead to such severe illness. In response to the situation, Randall is considering legal action against the fast-food chain due to the harm caused to her daughter.

Teen Battles Kidney Failure After E. coli Outbreak

Health officials explain that the specific strain of E. coli, known as O157, can lead to a dangerous condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which affects the kidneys.

This condition can be particularly serious for children, with some needing kidney transplants. Experts emphasize that quick medical attention is crucial for those affected.

Kamberlyn recounted her experience, saying she had felt fine after eating the burgers during football games and school events.

However, soon after, she suffered from severe symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

At one point, she was unable to get out of bed or eat anything but Popsicles. Initially, her mother thought Kamberlyn had a simple stomach bug. But when symptoms escalated, including blood in her stool and urine, they rushed her to the hospital.

Kamberlyn's journey started with a visit to a local hospital, where doctors mistakenly believed she had a mild illness. However, her condition worsened, leading to a second emergency room visit, where she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

According to AP, as the family faces mounting hospital bills, Brittany Randall worries about their financial future. She stated that as a single mother, she is unsure how they will manage the costs of Kamberlyn's ongoing care.

Meanwhile, McDonald's CEO has publicly expressed concern over the outbreak, emphasizing the company's commitment to customer safety. As investigations continue, families are left hoping for a swift resolution and better health for those affected.