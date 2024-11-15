Mystery Diamond Necklace, Linked to Marie Antoinette's Scandal, Fetches $4.8 Million at Auction

A diamond necklace believed to be tied to a scandal that tarnished Marie Antoinette's reputation has sold for $4.8 million at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva.

The 18th-century piece, containing around 300 carats of diamonds, exceeded its estimated price of $1.8-$2.8 million after a fierce bidding war.

Marie Antoinette's Diamond Necklace Sold at Auction

The necklace, described by Sotheby's as "an incredible survivor of history," is thought to include diamonds from the infamous "Affair of the Diamond Necklace," a scandal that contributed to the French Revolution.

In the late 1780s, a noblewoman tricked jewelers into believing Queen Marie Antoinette had commissioned the necklace, tarnishing her image despite her later proven innocence, People said.

The three-strand necklace with diamond tassels at each end made its first public appearance in 50 years, emerging from a private Asian collection.

Sotheby's revealed it was once part of the British aristocratic Anglesey family's collection and had been worn at the coronation of King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The auction's anonymous buyer, bidding by phone, secured the piece after a seven-minute battle. The buyer was described as "ecstatic" by Andres White Correal, Sotheby's head of royal and noble jewels.

Georgian-Era Necklace with Golconda Diamonds and Royal

Experts believe the necklace was crafted in the Georgian era, likely for royalty or high-ranking aristocrats, and features diamonds sourced from the famed Golconda mines in India, known for producing some of history's purest gems.

According to CBS, this sale highlights the enduring allure of historical jewels. Tobias Kormind, head of 77 Diamonds, called the necklace "a spectacular piece of history," noting its extraordinary diamonds, ties to Marie Antoinette, and appearances at royal events.

While the exact origins remain unclear, the necklace stands as a relic of opulent 18th-century court life. It also underscores the enduring fascination with Marie Antoinette, whose tragic story continues to captivate collectors and historians alike.

Sotheby's has a history of selling items connected to the ill-fated queen. In 2018, a pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette fetched over $36 million, proving the timeless appeal of her legacy.

This latest auction reaffirms the value placed on historical jewels, blending artistry, legacy, and intrigue into a priceless artifact. The buyer now owns not only an exquisite piece of jewelry but also a fragment of history linked to one of France's most tumultuous eras.